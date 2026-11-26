The International Labour Organization and the International Fund for Agricultural Development are building partnerships to help 1,500 young people in Zambia's Eastern Province gain practical agribusiness skills. The five-year Pro-Agro YOUTH Project will combine technical, vocational and entrepreneurship training with support for young people moving into decent work or building a livelihood through their own businesses. It also seeks to support the creation of 2,000 indirect jobs across agri-food supply chains and help Zambia advance employment-related policy and legislative reforms.

The project, formally known as the Integrated Agribusiness Hubs Programme Scale Up, is working with colleges, district officials and businesses to connect what trainees learn with the work available to them. A joint delegation led by ILO Regional Youth Employment Specialist Jonas Bausch and IFAD Regional Youth Employment Specialist Brian Chipili visited Katete and Chipata from 17 to 20 November 2026. The meetings focused on finding local partners and giving them a role in deciding how the project is carried out.

For a young person deciding how to earn a living in agriculture, the next step after training could be a job with an established company or the chance to start a small enterprise. Each route calls for practical skills and knowledge of how the industry works, from what employers expect to how a producer finds buyers. The delegation explored those connections with colleges already teaching agriculture and trades and with a business that could offer workplace experience and introductions to buyers.

Katete looks to bring more workplace experience into training

Katete District Commissioner Paul Ngongolo discussed how the project could fit local development priorities and reaffirmed the government's support for initiatives that create jobs and lasting livelihoods through agriculture. The delegation also met acting district agriculture coordinator Ushely Joseph to explore work-based learning and ways to help young people find employment. Their involvement gives the project a way to draw on officials who work directly with the district's agricultural sector.

At Katete College of Agriculture and Marketing, acting principal Kalunga Sakala said the project could make agribusiness training more practical and better matched to what employers need. The college has a demonstration site where agriculture students can practise what they learn. Sakala highlighted the gap between classroom training and labour market demands, a gap that hands-on instruction can help close by giving students experience with the tasks they will face at work.

Bausch said the project would draw on the ILO's 2023 Quality Apprenticeships Recommendation, No. 208, to strengthen practical training and help young people move into decent employment. The recommendation describes apprenticeships as structured training that combines learning on and off the job, provides financial compensation and leads to a recognised qualification. Those principles give local partners a reference point as they decide how to organise workplace learning.

Employers and colleges can help young people reach markets

The delegation met Julius Mulenga, acting general manager of Eastern Tropical Fruits Limited, to explore practical training, mentorship, business development and links to markets for young rural producers. Chipili said the company's industry experience and market networks could strengthen work-based learning and expand opportunities across agri-food supply chains. A business partner can help trainees understand how products move from producers to buyers and what those buyers expect when a young producer is ready to sell independently.

At Chipata Trades Training Institute, Principal Mirriam Mwale said the project could complement existing vocational programmes, including the institute's pilot of Competence-Based Education and Training. She wants students to graduate with practical skills they can use to find work or start an enterprise that might eventually employ others. That puts entrepreneurship alongside preparation for paid employment, particularly for young people looking to build a business in their own communities.

Skills assessments will guide the next phase in early 2027

Bausch said the team plans to assess institutional capacity and skills needs in early 2027. The findings will help match project activities to labour market demand and the calendar for technical education, vocational and entrepreneurship training. The partners can use that information to decide what training to support, where providers may need additional capacity and how the work can fit into programmes colleges already deliver.

Chipili identified the Skills Development Fund, Skills Levy and Constituency Development Fund as possible ways to widen access to training, entrepreneurship support and finance, particularly for vulnerable rural youth. The delegation met provincial representatives of Zambia's ministries responsible for agriculture and small and medium enterprise development. It also held discussions with Chipata City Council, Germany's development agency GIZ, the Netherlands Development Organisation and Community Markets for Conservation about where their work could connect with the project.

The partnerships will help determine what young people can do with the skills they gain. Colleges can provide practical instruction, employers can offer experience and mentorship, and local institutions can connect prospective entrepreneurs with support and financing. Bringing those contributions together could give rural youth more ways to find decent work or establish a business in Zambia's agri-food economy.