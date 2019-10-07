International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Charlottetown plant fire: Residents without power; no injuries reported

Devdiscourse News Desk Charlottetown
Updated: 07-10-2019 16:10 IST
Charlottetown plant fire: Residents without power; no injuries reported

A diesel plant in Canada's Charlottetown has caught fire on Monday leaving hundreds without power, according to a local news portal CBC. The cause of fire, which started at 5:00 am local time, is yet to be ascertained.

It is being reported that the fire is under control.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.

COUNTRY : Canada
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019