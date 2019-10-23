International Development News
Tacloban City: Fire breaks out at Robinsons Place mall

Devdiscourse News Desk Tacloban
Updated: 23-10-2019 17:47 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@AlluringZandy)

A fire has broken out at Robinsons Place Mall in Tacloban city on Wednesday, according to media reports. A Facebook live stream by a local radio station shows fire trucks present at the spot and trying to take control of the fire.

There were no immediate reports of casualties from the incident.

Update: The fire at Robinsons Place Mall in Tacloban City is now on fourth alarm and personnel of fire stations from neighboring municipalities have also arrived at the scene, Manila Bulletin News is reporting. Mayor Alfred Romualdez has said the fire continues to spread to the main building.

Further details from Tacloban city are awaited.

COUNTRY : Philippines
