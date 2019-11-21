International Development News
Development News Edition

Cameroon govt brings €18 mn from AfDB for 365 km Ring Road construction project

Cameroon govt brings €18 mn from AfDB for 365 km Ring Road construction project
It will facilitate the mobilization of other technical and financial partners who have shown a real interest in the program. Image Credit: ANI

A new loan agreement has been signed for the first time between the Minister of Economy, Planning and Development, Alamine Ousmane Mey and the Director General of the African Development Bank for the Central African Region, Ousmane Doré. This is a part of the "Transport Sector Support Project phase 3: construction of the Ring Road", for an amount of 17.96 million euros, or about CFAF 12 billion. The signing took place in the presence of Cameroonian officials and Bank Country Manager in Cameroon, Solomane Koné.

The overall cost of this project of the Ring Road is estimated at 255 million euros, or 167.3 billion CFA francs. It is co-financed by a loan from the ADB window of 179.60 million euros, a loan from the Africa Growing Together Fund (AGTF) ​​of 42.60 million euros. The government of Cameroon brings 21.54 billion CFA francs. The Ring Road construction project is the third major intervention of the Bank in the vast program of rehabilitation and development of Cameroon's road network. The Ring-Road is a total linear of about 365 kilometres. It crosses five of the seven departments of the North West Region, which has great economic potential, and includes several connections to the Nigerian border.

The commencement of the activities with the signing of the first tranche is believed to send a robust signal of the African Development Bank's commitment to support Cameroon in carrying out this operation. It will facilitate the mobilization of other technical and financial partners who have shown a real interest in the program. The sensitization of the populations of the zone of influence of the project, the realization of the related facilities and activities for the benefit of women and young people will be taken into account in its socio-economic part.

The Minister Alamine Ousmane highly welcomed the loan agreement while speaking on the occasion before extolling the beautiful cooperation between the African Development Bank (AfDB) and Cameroon.

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Going for more professionalism in PSUs via equity dilution: Pradhan

State-run companies need to be more accountable to the people of the country and the government has taken the decision to dilute equity stake for making them more professional, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Thursday The Union Ca...

Israeli parliament seeks candidate after Netanyahu, rival fail to form govt

Israels president told lawmakers on Wednesday to name a candidate to form a new government after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and challenger Benny Grantz both failed to clinch their own coalitions. During a 21-period mandated by law, K...

Dr. Sudhir Giri - Chairman of Saraswati Medical College Announce Free Health Check-up, OPD, Medicines and all Healthcare Service in India

RDelhi NCR, India NewsVoirIndia has made rapid strides in the health sector since independence. various eye opening data from NFHS clearly indicate that access to healthcare still remains a challenge. Health statistics of rural India conti...

Russia passes bill targeting bloggers and journalists

Moscow, Nov 21 AP Russias lower house of parliament has passed a bill that gives the government the right to register bloggers, journalists and social media users as foreign agents. The bill, which was almost unanimously approved by the Sta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019