Three agroforestry projects in Côte d'Ivoire get financial supports from FAO

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations is currently supporting three agroforestry projects for Côte d'Ivoire. The overall cost of the projects worth around USD 26 million.

The projects supported by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) include sustainable cocoa farming and land-use planning, the Green Climate Fund project and the bioenergy project. The resource mobilization expert and forestry expert at FAO, David Solano said that these projects were tied up with the technical ministries. He was speaking on the sidelines of a panel dedicated to the Ivorian forest on the occasion of the fifth edition of the International Exhibition of Agriculture and Animal Resources of Abidjan (SARA), Tuesday in the Ivorian economic capital.

FAO is supporting the Ivorian government in scaling up technologies and good practices to unleash the potential of agricultural innovation. It is currently building the project on sustainable cocoa farming and land use planning at a cost of USD 6 million, which has already been shortlisted by the Global Environment Facility through the Program. impact, opined David Solano.

As the planet's largest cocoa producer, Côte d'Ivoire has initiated a project to promote agroforestry. It is likely to be completed in May next year. It is designed to restore degraded land and maintain a sustainable soil culture.

For sustainable cocoa farming, chocolatiers are involved in the project as a partner. The goal is to achieve zero deforestation, improving the genetic origin of plants and cultivation techniques. David Solano looks forward to grow cocoa with other trees to restore the forest much faster, with fewer chemical inputs, and the use of more trees in the forest.