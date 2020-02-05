Left Menu
Development News Edition

Liberian govt receives $34.74mn loan from African Development Fund for renewable energy

Liberian govt receives $34.74mn loan from African Development Fund for renewable energy
The funds will come from the Bank’s Transition Support Facility. Image Credit: Pixabay

A loan of around USD 34.74 million has been approved by the African Development Fund to enhance renewable energy access and promote investment climate in Liberia.

The African Development Bank's Country Manager in Liberia, Dr. Orison Amu, and Liberia's Minister of Finance & Development Planning, Samuel Tweah Jr. signed the financial agreements for two projects in Monrovia. The ceremony was attended by officials from government, the National Investment Commission (NIC), the Rural Renewable Energy Agency (RREA), development partners and other stakeholders.

The first project titled 'Renewable Energy for Electrification in Liberia', attracting USD 33 million, is in the form of a grant from the African Development Bank and the Strategic Climate Fund's Scaling-up Renewable Energy program. This project is aimed to support renewable energy sector growth.

The funds will go towards construction of a mini dam on the St. John River in Nimba County in north-eastern Liberia and the development of the Gbedin hydropower Falls with a total capacity of 9.34 megawatts of power, to be transmitted through an 8 kilometres, 33 kilovolt line connecting 7,000 households.

According to the plan, the project is aimed to make a system that would allow for grid expansion to isolated communities and support the connection of schools, businesses, health centres and industries to the national grid, increasing the rural electrification rate in Liberia. The project would assist in unlocking one of the main constraints to economic development, access to a reliable, affordable and sustainable supply of electricity, as said by Samuel Tweah Jr.

On the other hand, the second project titled 'Support to Investment Promotion Agencies in Transition Countries' received approval for an additional USD 1 million to assist in promoting business investment in Liberia and building the capacity of the National Investment Commission. The funds will come from the Bank's Transition Support Facility. "As a Bank we understand the challenges faced by Government and the efforts underway to attract Foreign Direct Investment. This project aims at contributing to those ongoing efforts by (the Liberian) government," Amu said.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Govt to host Social Compact Convention to build a better SA

Government will host the Social Compact Convention in an effort to build a society that works together to deal with the key challenges of poverty, unemployment and inequality as outlined by the National Development Plan NDP Vision 2030.The ...

US STOCKS-Futures jump on reports of coronavirus treatment breakthroughs

U.S. stock index futures surged on Wednesday on reports of medical breakthroughs in the fight against the fast-spreading coronavirus and expectations of more stimulus from China to limit the economic fallout of the epidemic.A Chinese univer...

Batting between 3 to 5 for India A helped me settle at No 4, says Iyer

Shreyas Iyer now owns the No 4 slot in white ball cricket but the success has come owing to his flexible batting positions between Nos 3 to 5 for the India A team, where he learnt the art of tackling various match situations. Iyer scored hi...

Joining Manchester United is 'dream come true' for Odion Ighalo

Manchester Uniteds new member Odion Ighalo is exhilarated over joining the club and said it is a dream come true for him. Im very happy. First, I want to say thank God for making this happen and its just like a dream come true for me becaus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020