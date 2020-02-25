Left Menu
Development News Edition

Macky Sall asks AfDB to create investment bank for youth employment, lauds Desert to Power

Macky Sall asks AfDB to create investment bank for youth employment, lauds Desert to Power
The President of Senegal, Macky Sall discussed the challenges of energy, mainly in terms of the energy transition, and said that the objective is to reach 30 percent of clean energy by 2021. Image Credit: Facebook

The President of Senegal, Macky Sall has recently received the administrators of the African Development Bank. This took place on February in Dakar, on the last day of their consultation mission in the country.

The Head of State of Senegal, Macky Sall extolled the beautiful relations between the government of Senegal and the African Development Bank (AfDB) that commenced in 1972. He lauded AfDB's support to Senegal in the presence of Minister of Economy, Planning and Cooperation, Amadou Hott, who is also the Government of AfDB for Senegal.

"The support of the African Development Bank, our Bank, was decisive in phase 1 of the emerging Senegal Plan. The most emblematic are the AIBD international airport, the regional express train, the city modernization program and the toll highway," Macky Sall said.

The President of Senegal asked assistance from AfDB for establishing an investment bank for youth employment across Africa. He revealed that his government is pumping out around USD 50 million every year on youth entrepreneurship with an objective to tackle unemployment that affects the age group. According to the 58-year-old Senegalese politician, who has been President of Senegal since April 2012, job creation will lessen post-harvest losses and losses of fruit production through storage and processing.

He discussed the challenges of energy, mainly in terms of the energy transition, and said that the objective is to reach 30 percent of clean energy by 2021. In this regard, he emphasized and lauded AfDB's initiative titled 'Desert to Power', which intends to speed up the economic development by adding solar energy generation capacity of up to 10 GW and bring power to 250 million people across the Sahel region via a network of solar power generation by 2025 through a combination of public and private interventions.

"The connectivity infrastructure, especially the railways, will make sense of the continental free trade area (Zleca). The African Development Bank is the bank of Africa. It is not just any bank: it is our bank! It must support the continent in its real problems and its real challenges," Macky Sall further added.

Also Read: Burundian govt signs 2 agreements with AfDB to develop Bujumbura port & other objectives

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. first lady Melania Trump visits "happiness" class at Delhi school

U.S. first lady Melania Trump visited on Tuesday a government school in the Indian capital of New Delhi that teaches a special happiness curriculum, rooted in mindfulness practices. Sporting a traditional red tilak dot on her forehead and w...

EU Parliament tells staff to stay home if they travelled to northern Italy

The European Parliament advised its staff to stay home in self-isolation if they have traveled to the Northern Italian regions affected by a coronavirus in the last 14 days, according to an email sent on Monday evening. The advice says staf...

Malaysia's Mahathir proposes to lead 'unity government' - sources

Malaysias Mahathir Mohamad is proposing to lead a unity government and has invited lawmakers from across rival political parties to join, political sources said on Tuesday, after his shock resignation as premier. Mahathir proposed the idea ...

Cricket-Dominant Bangladesh inflict innings defeat on Zimbabwe

Bangladesh crushed Zimbabwe by an innings and 106 runs in the one-off test on Tuesday to register their first victory in this five-day format in 15 months. Having bowled out Zimbabwe for 265 in their first innings, Bangladesh effectively ba...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020