As Southwest Monsoon advances, Mumbai to receive rainfall in next 24 hrs: IMD

As the Southwest Monsoon is moving towards the southern part of the country, it would further advance into remaining parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, and few areas of southern Gujarat in the next 24 hours, predicted India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday. As per IMD, the Southwest Monsoon is on the onset line now from 18°N AS, Harnai, Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, Gondia, Champa, Ranchi.

"Conditions are becoming favorable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into remaining parts of Central Arabian Sea, some parts of North Arabian Sea, remaining parts of Maharashtra (including Mumbai), some more parts of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar and some parts of south Gujarat state and south Madhya Pradesh during next 24 hours," the IMD stated in its advisory. Moreover, rain is also likely to batter Vidarbha in Maharashtra.

"During the next 24 hours, heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is expected to occur in the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra and heavy rainfall is likely to occur at some places in Madhya Pradesh," said Mohan Lal Sahu, Deputy Director at IMD Nagpur.