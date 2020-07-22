Northeastern states likely to receive heavy rainfall today: IMD
Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur and Tripura are likely to receive heavy rainfall today, predicted India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2020 08:44 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 08:44 IST
Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur and Tripura are likely to receive heavy rainfall today, predicted India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday. "Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely at isolated places over Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh," the IMD stated.
A strong wind (speed reaching 50-60 kmph very likely over Southwest and adjoining west-central the Arabian Sea. "Squally weather over Lakshadweep area and adjoining southwest Arabian Sea; along with and off Kerala coast and East-central Arabian Sea and off Karnataka coast," it added. The fishermen have been advised by the IMD not to venture into the sea over these areas.
According to IMD, in Delhi, the sky will generally be cloudy with light rain till July 25. The minimum and the maximum temperatures in the capital would oscillate between 23 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius. (ANI)
