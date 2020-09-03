Left Menu
Development News Edition

Make COVID recovery ‘a true turning point’ for people and planet: Guterres

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has called on governments to incorporate “meaningful” climate action in all aspects of recovery from the global pandemic.

UN News | Updated: 03-09-2020 19:36 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 19:36 IST
Make COVID recovery ‘a true turning point’ for people and planet: Guterres

Addressing ministers at a virtual meeting on sustainable recovery from COVID-19 on Thursday, the UN chief said that the world is confronting two crises: COVID-19 and climate change.

“Let us tackle both and leave future generations with the hope that this moment is a true turning point for people and planet,” urged Mr. Guterres, in a video message.

The ministerial meeting, convened by the Government of Japan, saw the participation of senior officials from several countries, as well as representatives from youth groups, civil society organizations, businesses and local governments.

In parallel, an online portal that showcases climate and environment policies and actions in recovery from COVID-19 was launched. The Platform for Redesign 2020 will help build momentum for COP26, the UN conference that assesses progress in dealing with climate change, to be held in 2021.

Renewables cheaper and more efficient

The Secretary-General outlined six climate-positive actions to for a sustainable recovery, which include: investing in green jobs; not bailing out polluting industries; ending fossil fuel subsidies; accounting for climate risk in all financial and policy decisions; working together; and – most important – leaving no one behind.

There is simply no rational case for coal power in any investment plan – Secretary-General Guterres

Mr. Guterres spoke of governments and businesses shifting towards them, realizing that clean energy brings more jobs, cleaner air, better health and stronger economic growth.

“The world’s top investors – including some in Japan – are abandoning fossil fuels because renewables are cheaper and more efficient,” he continued, adding:

“They understand that it makes no economic sense to burn money on coal plants that will soon become stranded assets.”

The UN chief also called on all countries, especially G20 members, to commit to to carbon neutrally before 2050. He urged them to submit “more ambitious” nationally determined contributions (NDCs) and long-term strategies before COP26 aligned with the goal to limit temperature increase to 1.5 degree Celsius.

World Bank/Jutta BenzenbergCountries can lower emissions by increasing the use of renewable energy.

Japan can be a world leader

Recognizing Japan’s technological development in many fields, the Secretary-General said the country can become a world leader on the sustainable and resilient recovery.

He called on Japan to stop investing in coal power plants and increase its share of renewables.

“I sincerely hope Japan will end external financing of coal power plants, commit to carbon neutrality before 2050, set an early phase-out transition for domestic coal use and significantly increase the share of renewable energy,” said Mr. Guterres.

A window of opportunity

Also speaking at the meeting, Patricia Espinosa, UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Executive Secretary, said that the convergence of COVID-19 and the climate crisis has provided a window of opportunity, to not only recover from the pandemic but also to build a better future.

She called on governments to move away from new carbon intensive infrastructures. Doing so would help bring down emissions for decades to come.

“Preventing the spread of coronavirus has been the most effective approach to the pandemic, so preventing future emissions is the most effective approach to address climate change,” she said.

Highlighting the importance of a coordinated global effort, she urged everyone to “embrace the strength of multilateralism” to recover from COVID-19, make progress on climate change agenda, and build a more sustainable future.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Livspace raises USD 90 mn in funding round led by Kharis Capital, Venturi Partners

Bengaluru-based Livspace on Thursday said it has raised USD 90 million about Rs 660 crore in a funding round led by Swiss investment firm Kharis Capital and Venturi Partners. The series D round also saw participation from new investors incl...

IndiGo aiming to operate 100 pc of pre-COVID domestic flights by end of FY21, says its president

IndiGo is aiming to gradually expand its flight operations and reach the pre-COVID-19 full capacity by the end of 2020-21 financial year, its president Wolfgang Prock-Schauer said on Thursday, adding that passenger and corporate bookings ar...

Soccer-Reports of discrimination in football rose by 42%, says Kick It Out

Reports of discrimination across all levels of professional soccer in England and Wales rose by 42 last season despite it being suspended for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, anti-racism organisation Kick It Out has said. There were 446...

Belgium does not have to shut Engie nuclear reactor, court rules

A Brussels court ruled on Thursday that Belgium does not have to shut down Engies Tihange-2 nuclear reactor after a challenge from several Dutch, German and Luxembourg cities and states citing possible safety defects. Belgiums nuclear regul...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020