Prime Minister to inaugurate 6 mega projects in Uttarakhand under Namami Gange

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate six mega projects in Uttarakhand under the Namami Gange Mission through video conference at 11 am on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2020 21:07 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 21:07 IST
PM Narendra Modi. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate six mega projects in Uttarakhand under the Namami Gange Mission through video conference at 11 am on Tuesday. The projects include construction of a 68 MLD sewage treatment plant (STP), up-gradation of the existing 27 MLD plant at Jagjeetpur in Haridwar and construction of an 18 MLD STP at Sarai in Haridwar. The inauguration of 68 MLD Jagjeetpur project also marks the completion of the first sewerage project taken up on hybrid annuity mode of public-private partnership (PPP) mode.

In Rishikesh, a 26 MLD STP at Lakkadghat shall be inaugurated. The Haridwar-Rishikesh zone contributes about 80% wastewater load into the River Ganga. Hence, inauguration of these STPs will play a significant role in keeping the River Ganga clean.

In Muni ki Reti town, the 7.5 MLD STP in Chandreshwar Nagar will be the first 4 storied Sewage Treatment Plant in the country where the limitation of land availability was converted into an opportunity. The STP was constructed in less than 900 SQM area which is about 30% of the usual area requirement for STPs of such capacity. The Prime Minister shall also inaugurate a 5 MLD STP at Chorpani, and two STPs with capacities of 1 MLD and 0.01 MLD at Badrinath.

In all 30 projects (100%) are now complete in Uttarakhand for taking care of pollution from 17 Ganga towns near river Ganga, which is a landmark achievement. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the first museum on the Ganga named Ganga Avalokan which is dedicated to showcase the culture, biodiversity and rejuvenation activities done in Ganga river. The museum is located at Chandi Ghat, Haridwar.

A book, 'Rowing down the Ganges', co-published by National Mission for Clean Ganga & Wildlife Institute of India will be launched at the event. This colourful book is an attempt to merge the biodiversity and culture of the Ganga River. It conceptualises the story of the Ganga as what one would see when one rows down from Gaumukh, its origin, to Ganga Sagar, the last point before entering the sea. The logo of Jal Jeevan Mission and 'Margdarshika for Gram Panchayats and Paani Samitis under Jal Jeevan Mission' will also be unveiled by the Prime Minister. (ANI)

