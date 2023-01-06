Pakistan floods: 9 million more risk being pushed into poverty, warns UNDP
UN News | Updated: 06-01-2023 04:04 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 04:04 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pakistan: Shehbaz Sharif's party withdraws 'unnecessary' no-trust move against Punjab CM
Pak central bank criticises Shehbaz Sharif govt's policy of prioritising growth over price, financial stability
Pak central bank criticises Shehbaz Sharif govt's policy of prioritising growth over price, financial stability
Imran Khan criticises Shehbaz Sharif govt over terror incidents in Pakistan
Lahore court grants interim bail to PM Shehbaz Sharif's son Suleman in money laundering case