Left Menu

Aston Martin Vanquish: A Supercar Icon Returns to India

Aston Martin launches the Vanquish in India, featuring a 5.2-litre V12 engine with 835PS and 1000Nm torque, priced at Rs8.85 crore. The car boasts top speeds of 214mph, innovative tech, and unmatched luxury. Limited to under 1,000 units annually, it's a masterpiece of performance and design.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 13:36 IST
Aston Martin Vanquish: A Supercar Icon Returns to India
Aston Martin Vanquish (Photo: Aston Martin). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aston Martin has unveiled the Vanquish in India, marking a notable comeback for one of its legendary models. Starting at an ex-showroom price of Rs8.85 crore, the Vanquish can now be booked, with deliveries anticipated shortly.

The core of this high-performance vehicle is a 5.2-litre V12 Twin-Turbo engine that generates a remarkable 835PS and 1000Nm of torque, solidifying its place as the most formidable engine in its class. With a top speed of 214mph, it stands as Aston Martin's fastest series production car.

Key features include an enhanced chassis structure and an 80mm increase in wheelbase, offering better stability and comfort. Cutting-edge technologies like Bilstein DTX dampers, an Electronic Rear Differential, and Pirelli P ZERO™ tyres heighten the driving experience appreciably.

The interior boasts a full-length panoramic glass roof, enhancing luxury and openness, alongside a bespoke infotainment system that merges modern connectivity with an intuitive interface. Limited to under 1,000 units annually, the Vanquish offers a rare combination of power, innovation, and luxury.

In reintroducing the Vanquish, Aston Martin continues to position itself as the benchmark in supercar excellence, blending cutting-edge technology with exquisite design and craftsmanship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India probes Musk’s AI chatbot Grok over offensive replies: Should it be banned?

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025