Aston Martin Vanquish: A Supercar Icon Returns to India

Aston Martin has unveiled the Vanquish in India, marking a notable comeback for one of its legendary models. Starting at an ex-showroom price of Rs8.85 crore, the Vanquish can now be booked, with deliveries anticipated shortly.

The core of this high-performance vehicle is a 5.2-litre V12 Twin-Turbo engine that generates a remarkable 835PS and 1000Nm of torque, solidifying its place as the most formidable engine in its class. With a top speed of 214mph, it stands as Aston Martin's fastest series production car.

Key features include an enhanced chassis structure and an 80mm increase in wheelbase, offering better stability and comfort. Cutting-edge technologies like Bilstein DTX dampers, an Electronic Rear Differential, and Pirelli P ZERO™ tyres heighten the driving experience appreciably.

The interior boasts a full-length panoramic glass roof, enhancing luxury and openness, alongside a bespoke infotainment system that merges modern connectivity with an intuitive interface. Limited to under 1,000 units annually, the Vanquish offers a rare combination of power, innovation, and luxury.

In reintroducing the Vanquish, Aston Martin continues to position itself as the benchmark in supercar excellence, blending cutting-edge technology with exquisite design and craftsmanship.

(With inputs from agencies.)