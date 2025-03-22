Aston Martin Eyes Indian Market with Strategic Vanquish Launch

In a strategic move to tap into the burgeoning Indian luxury car market, Aston Martin has launched its high-end Vanquish model in India. Greg Adams, president of Aston Martin's Asia Pacific division, spoke at the launch, underlining the importance of returning Indian expatriates, who are bringing back both wealth and international experience to India.

Adams highlighted the potential of the Indian SUV market, noting its promise for the iconic car manufacturer. "Our competitors have excelled in this segment, and we are keen to showcase our prowess with our SUV offerings," he said. Last year, Aston Martin sold 21 cars in India and aims to surpass this in the near future.

The luxury carmaker is committed to understanding local market dynamics while capitalizing on its global clientele base. The Vanquish launch is part of a broader strategy to strengthen Aston Martin's foothold in Southeast Asia, with a focus on diverse markets like Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, and Cambodia.

