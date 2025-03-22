Left Menu

Aston Martin Eyes Indian Market with Strategic Vanquish Launch

Aston Martin unveils the Vanquish in India, highlighting the growing market of returning expatriates. Company president Greg Adams emphasizes the potential of the Indian SUV market and stresses the importance of understanding local dynamics. The brand aims to expand its presence in India while also catering to expatriate clients globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 17:16 IST
Greg Adams, President, Aston Martin (Asia Pacific) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to tap into the burgeoning Indian luxury car market, Aston Martin has launched its high-end Vanquish model in India. Greg Adams, president of Aston Martin's Asia Pacific division, spoke at the launch, underlining the importance of returning Indian expatriates, who are bringing back both wealth and international experience to India.

Adams highlighted the potential of the Indian SUV market, noting its promise for the iconic car manufacturer. "Our competitors have excelled in this segment, and we are keen to showcase our prowess with our SUV offerings," he said. Last year, Aston Martin sold 21 cars in India and aims to surpass this in the near future.

The luxury carmaker is committed to understanding local market dynamics while capitalizing on its global clientele base. The Vanquish launch is part of a broader strategy to strengthen Aston Martin's foothold in Southeast Asia, with a focus on diverse markets like Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, and Cambodia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

