Hyundai Motor India Reaches New Heights in Indian Stock Market

In a landmark achievement, Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has cemented its position in the Indian stock market by being included in major indices such as NIFTY Next 50, NIFTY 100, and S&P BSE 500. This marks a significant milestone following the company's stock market entry in October 2024.

Unsoo Kim, Managing Director of HMIL, expressed delight at this development, emphasizing the company's strengthened market presence and credibility. He noted that this inclusion is a testament to HMIL's commitment to innovation, operational efficiency, and strategic investments, contributing to India's economic growth.

The National Stock Exchange has recognized HMIL as part of its Broad Market and Thematic indices. Notably, HMIL is the sole large-cap Indian firm included in the MSCI Global Standard Index in MSCI's latest reshuffle. The company's expansion into various NSE and BSE indices underscores its solid performance and strong foothold in the automotive industry.

