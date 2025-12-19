Left Menu

Election Commission Deploys Micro Observers for West Bengal's Electoral Roll Revision

The Election Commission is deploying central government officers as micro observers for the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in West Bengal. These officers will monitor document submissions and hearing proceedings. Around 3,000 observers will be appointed, receiving logistical support and security from district magistrates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-12-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 23:26 IST
  • India

The Election Commission is gearing up for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal by deploying micro observers, officials announced on Friday.

A comprehensive database comprising officers in Group B or above is currently being compiled to facilitate this initiative, sources revealed.

These appointed micro observers are tasked with reviewing enumeration forms uploaded digitally by BLOs, scrutinizing elector-submitted documents, and participating in hearing proceedings to detect any discrepancies.

Additionally, they will collaborate closely with electoral roll observers and special electoral roll observers to ensure accuracy and transparency.

District magistrates are set to provide these micro observers with necessary logistical support and security during their tenure, which extends until February 16, with remuneration guaranteed.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Kumar Agarwal confirmed that the micro observers are expected to arrive in West Bengal soon. The exact number of appointments will be disclosed in due course, he added.

The first batch will commence duties imminently, officials confirmed, noting that around 3,000 micro observers will attend hearings post-Christmas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

