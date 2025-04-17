Skoda Launches Luxury 4x4 Kodiaq with Unmatched Elegance

Skoda Auto India, celebrating a quarter-century in the country and over a century globally, has launched its latest 4x4 offering, the luxury Kodiaq, starting at Rs 46.89 lakhs. The vehicle arrives in two distinct variants, Sportline and Selection L&K, leaning heavily on Skoda's renowned blend of refinement and versatility.

Petr Janeba, Skoda Auto India Brand Director, stated that the Kodiaq is a testament to their aggressive product strategy, complementing the iconic Octavia and Superb models. It combines city-friendly luxury handling with formidable off-road adaptability, powered by a 2.0 TSI engine paired with a seven-speed DSG, and promises fuel efficiency of 14.86 km/l according to ARAI.

The SUV features advanced infotainment technology, ergonomic design enhancements, and a strong focus on safety and comfort with nine airbags and a premium sound system. With distinct interior themes and bold styling elements, the Kodiaq reinforces Skoda's legacy in luxury vehicles, alongside extensive warranties and maintenance packages.

(With inputs from agencies.)