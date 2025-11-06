Amit Shah Slams Rahul Gandhi for Divisive Remarks, Praises Modi's PFI Crackdown

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of attempting to divide the Indian Army along religious and caste lines. This followed Gandhi's controversial remark about the Army's control being concentrated among only 10% of the country's population.

Addressing a public rally, Shah also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his strict actions against the Popular Front of India (PFI), labeling it an 'anti-national' organization. Shah questioned the crowd on the need to ban the PFI, asserting that those detained should not be released, countering RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's stance.

The voter turnout for the first phase of Bihar's assembly elections clocked at 60.13%, with the highest in Begusarai at 67.32%. All eyes are on the second phase scheduled for November 11, while the vote count is set for November 14, as political tensions run high.