'Cyclone Bulbul may not touch Odisha coast, light rainfall predicted'

Amid the prediction of Cyclone Bulbul, to intensify and trigger rainfall, the Odisha government on Wednesday issued a warning asking fishermen not to venture into the sea for the next few days.

Odisha State Special Relief Commissioner, Pradeep Kr Jena [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the prediction of Cyclone Bulbul, to intensify and trigger rainfall, the Odisha government on Wednesday issued a warning asking fishermen not to venture into the sea for the next few days. Speaking to ANI, Odisha State Special Relief Commissioner, Pradeep Kr Jena said, "All district administrations of coastal Odisha have been making announcements for fishermen to not go into the sea. Those who are in the sea should return before November 7 evening. We have kept our district administration and District Collectors on full alert."

"Cyclone Bulbul may not touch Odisha coast for its landfall. It may go towards West Bengal and Bangladesh. But light to medium rainfall is expected in north Odisha coastal districts, November 9 onwards," he added. The districts put on alert include Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam, Puri, Gajapati, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh and Nuapada.

The weather forecast agency also mentioned about Cyclone Maha and said that Severe Cyclonic Storm is "very likely" to weaken into a depression by Thursday evening. The cyclone is very likely to skirt Saurashtra coast and lie centered about 40 kilometers south of Diu around noon of November 7 as a Deep Depression. "Continuing to move east-north-eastwards, it is very likely to weaken further into a depression by November 8 evening," the IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.

Apart from that, heavy rainfall or snow at isolated places is very likely over Jammu and Kashmir. A few places over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Andaman and Nicobar Islands are also likely to witness heavy downpour today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

