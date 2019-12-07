Left Menu
IMD issues thunderstorm warning for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

A few places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to witness thunderstorm on Saturday, predicted India Meteorological Department.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Cold wave condition is very likely to persist at isolated places over Punjab, the weather forecast agency added.

Dense fog is predicted in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh. The IMD in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin has advised fishermen not to venture into Comorin area for the next few days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

