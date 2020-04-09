Left Menu
Expand area of operation, delivery speed: Nadda tells BJP workers involved in COVID-19 relief work

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 22:23 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 22:23 IST
BJP president J P Nadda on Thursday reviewed the relief work being carried out by party workers across the country and asked them to expand their area of operation and speed of delivery of essential items. Nadda has been holding meetings with party leaders via video conferencing to motivate the BJP cadre to help people in this hour of crisis, the party said.

On Thursday, he interacted with party's office bearers from 22 states in five different meetings. He was joined by the party's general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh. Reviewing the relief work, Nadda said the BJP workers should be concerned about each and every citizen and corona warrior and take all necessary steps to help them while cooperating with the local administration.

He reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's five requests to the BJP workers --- feed the needy, distribute masks, motivate 40 people to donate to PM-CARES fund, downloading Aarogya Setu app. The BJP chief again exhorted the party workers to get signatures of people to express gratitude to emergency staff, from health professionals to sanitation workers and police besides bank and postal employees among others, working during the lockdown to combat the coronavirus pandemic. PTI JTR RHL

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

