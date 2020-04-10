Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi recalls courage and righteousness of Jesus Christ on Good Friday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2020 09:09 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 09:09 IST
PM Modi recalls courage and righteousness of Jesus Christ on Good Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered Jesus Christ on Good Friday, saying he devoted his life to serve others

"Lord Christ devoted his life to serving others. His courage and righteousness stand out and so does his sense of justice," Modi wrote on Twitter. He said we should remember Lord Christ and his commitment to truth, service and justice on this day

Good Friday is a solemn day commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

HC notice to Centre on stranded Indians in Malaysia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi energy minister says OPEC+ oil pact hinges on Mexico joining

Saudi Arabias energy minister said on Friday that a final OPEC oil supply pact to reduce 10 million barrels per day bpd, which was agreed on Thursday, hinges on Mexico joining in the cuts. OPEC, Russia and other allies, a group known as OPE...

China factory gate deflation deepens as coronavirus paralyses global economy

Chinas factory-gate prices fell the most in five months in March, with deflation deepening and set to worsen in the coming months as the economic damage wrought by the coroanvirus outbreak at home and worldwide shuts down many countries. Th...

Akmal not to appeal against corruption charges, PCB refers matter to disciplinary committee

Wicketkeeper batsman Umar Akmal has decided not to appeal against the corruption charges levelled against him by the Pakistan Cricket Board, which has referred the matter to its disciplinary panel. It is alleged that Akmal failed to report ...

Foreign news schedule for Friday, April 10

- Stories relating to coronavirus situation from multiple datelines. - Situation of global markets due to COVID-19.- Update on the health condition of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. - COVID-19 pandemic provides window into how bio-terrori...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020