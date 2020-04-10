Tejashwi to contribute half of his salary to corona fund till end of Assembly's term

Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday announced to contribute 50 per cent of his salary as an MLA to the Coronavirus Eradication Fund till the end of the Bihar Assembly's term. The term will end in November and Assembly elections in the state are slated to be held later this year.

Bihar has so far reported 60 COVID-19 cases with one death. "Bihar government has decided to deposit 15 per cent of legislators' salary into the Coronavirus Eradication Fund.

But I am happily announcing to give 50 per cent of my salary into the Fund for the remaining term of the Assembly," Yadav, a senior RJD leader, said in a release. The Fund was set up by the state government.

Yadav, who was the deputy chief minister in the erstwhile Grand Alliance government, had on March 23 offered his official bungalow for using it in any way the government wants in the fight against coronavirus in the state. He had also announced donating one months salary into the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the same cause.

