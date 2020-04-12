Left Menu
Congress leader Shri Krishan Hooda dies

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-04-2020 19:27 IST
Congress MLA Shri Krishan Hooda died on Sunday after a prolonged illness. He was 75. The legislator from Baroda constituency in Sonipat district of Haryana was hospitalised in Delhi for the past few weeks.

Former chief minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda condoled the death. He said he has lost a friend and the party a senior leader who was a strong pillar in state politics. "Shri Krishan Hooda ji's death is a big blow to me, personally," he said.

"I always received his love and blessings like an elder brother and his death has left a big void," Bhupinder Hooda added. He remembered Shri Krishan Hooda as the voice of the farmers and the poor. "His honesty and commitment to public service will always be remembered fondly by the people," Bhupinder Hooda said.

Shri Krishan Hooda had defeated BJP's wrestler-turned politician Yogeshwar Dutt from the Baroda assembly seat in the 2019 elections..

