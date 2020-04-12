Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ex-minister Akhilesh Das Gupta’s son donates Rs 25 lakh to UP COVID fund on his death anniv

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 12-04-2020 22:15 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 22:15 IST
Ex-minister Akhilesh Das Gupta’s son donates Rs 25 lakh to UP COVID fund on his death anniv

On the occasion of the third death anniversary of former Congress leader and Union minister Akhilesh Das Gupta on Sunday, his son Viraj Sagar Das donated Rs 25 lakh towards the Uttar Pradesh COVID-19 Care Fund. Viraj handed over a cheque of Rs 25 lakh to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the latter's official residence here.

In a statement, Ashok Singh, the media coordinator for the BBD Group, which was founded by Dr Akhilesh Das Gupta, said the members of the BBD family observed a two-minute silence to pay respect to the departed soul. Viraj said that the unfinished tasks and promises of his father will be accomplished by the BBD Group.

Akhilesh Das Gupta, born on March 31, 1961, was son of freedom fighter Babu Banarasi Das, who also served as a Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. Akhilesh was Union Minister for Steel from January 2006 till May 2008 in the Manmohan Singh government during UPA-I.

He died on April 12, 2017..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Lockdown: BJP accuses Bengal govt of preventing party workers from distributing relief materials

The West Bengal BJP on Sunday alleged that the TMC government in the state was preventing saffron party workers from distributing relief materials among people during the nationwide lockdown. The BJPs Alipurduar MP John Barla said he was st...

Cases of depression in obese adults increase: Study

A significant increase has been observed in the cases of depression among obese adults, suggests UK based study. According to the study, the risk of developing depression also rose with the highest body weight. According to the study publis...

New York State registers 758 more deaths from coronavirus

New York State registered 758 more deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours as Governor Andrew Cuomo on Sunday stressed that he will work with New Jersey and Connecticut on a coordinated plan to reopen the economy that also safeguards p...

With 918 fresh cases, India's COVID-19 count climbs to 8447

With 918 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus cases in India on Sunday climbed to 8,447, including 764 cured. The death toll meanwhile climbed to 273 as 31 more persons succumbed to the infection...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020