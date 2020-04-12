Nadda asks BJP members to distribute ration kits, masks on Ambedkar Jayanti

BJP president J P Nadda on Sunday asked the party's state unit heads and chief ministers to release a video message, and urged all party members to distribute ration kits and face covers to the poor to mark the birth anniversary of Dalit icon B R Ambedkar on April 14. Noting that the BJP has worked more than usual by using digital platforms during the lockdown, he said it was an example and discussed in a video conference with party leaders the details of programmes to be held on April 14.

In a message to party workers, Nadda asked them to garland Ambedkar's photograph at their homes and share it on social media. He said the party members should take a pledge to uphold the ideals and tenets of the constitution, and obey the advisories and instructions of the government to fight COVID-19. "Distribute ration kits to every home in at least two poor settlements under the 'Feed the Needy' programme and face covers under the 'Wear Face Cover Stay Safe' programme in each mandal of a state. Do ensure to follow public hygiene and social distancing norms," the BJP president said in the message.

Nadda also asked party leaders and workers to run awareness campaigns in every poor settlement on good health practices to stay free of coronavirus and build a healthy society. He said they should write essays on Ambedkar and his ideas on the constitution, social equality and harmony. They should share and spread on social media the measures and decisions taken by the Centre, party and its leadership for the emancipation of downtrodden communities, upholding their dignity and ensuring their all-round development, the senior BJP leader added.

