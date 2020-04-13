Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump thanks Russian President and Saudi Crown Prince on oil deal

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-04-2020 07:39 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 07:39 IST
Trump thanks Russian President and Saudi Crown Prince on oil deal

US President Donald Trump on Sunday thanked his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman Al Saud for their deal along with other oil producing countries to calm global energy markets, the White House said. Trump spoke with the two leaders over phone.

In separate readouts of the call, the White House said Trump welcomed the commitment by Russia and Saudi Arabia to return oil production to levels consistent with global energy and financial market stability. Trump, during his phone call, thanked them for working with each other, and other oil producing states to calm global energy markets, the White House said. The top oil-producing countries on Sunday agreed to reduce output in order to boost prices that went down due to the new coronavirus crisis and a Russia-Saudi price war.

Trump hailed the agreement as "great deal for all". In a tweet, Trump said, "The big Oil Deal with OPEC Plus is done. This will save hundreds of thousands of energy jobs in the United States. I would like to thank and congratulate President Putin of Russia and King Salman of Saudi Arabia. I just spoke to them from the Oval Office. Great deal for all!" PTI LKJ SMN SMN.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

Nagpur: 4 of 14 new coronavirus patients Nizamuddin attendees

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality post-COVID 19: Adapting quickly to better serve customers for revival

Hotels being used as quarantine centers is positively impacting consumer sentiment regarding the sectors ability to handle the pandemic....

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

WNBA star Quigley beats NBA icon Paul in H-O-R-S-E

Allie Quigley is a three-time WNBA All-Star who knocks down 3-point shots with ease. Yet her status skyrocketed on Sunday for simply winning a game of H-O-R-S-E.The Chicago Sky star ousted 10-time NBA All-Star Chris Paul in the quarterfinal...

Mutineers complete bounce-back, win CDL Week 5

The Florida Mutineers opened Week 5 of the Call of Duty League with a loss in the first match of Group A play Friday. They closed the tournament Sunday as the Week 5 champion. The Mutineers topped the Minnesota RKKR 3-1 in the final Sunday,...

El Salvador's congress extends national coronavirus emergency law

El Salvadors congress on Sunday extended a national emergency law that allows the government to prolong certain health measures aimed at curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Central American country. The extension will give la...

OPEC, Russia approve biggest-ever oil cut to support prices amid coronavirus pandemic

OPEC and allies led by Russia agreed on Sunday to a record cut in output to prop up oil prices amid the coronavirus pandemic in an unprecedented deal with fellow oil nations, including the United States, that could curb global oil supply by...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020