PM greets people on various festivals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted people on various festivals being celebrated, praying that the country gets more strength to collectively fight the menace of COVID-19 in the times to come. Various festivals, mostly related to harvesting, are being celebrated on Monday and Tuesday.

"Greetings to people across India on various festivals being marked. May these festivals deepen the spirit of brotherhood in India," he wrote on Twitter. He hoped that the festivals would also bring joy and good health. "May we get more strength to collectively fight the menace of COVID-19 in the times to come," the prime minister said.

