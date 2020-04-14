Left Menu
Power connections not to be terminated for failure to pay bill during lockdown, instructs Uttarakhand CM

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday issued directives for relief measures related to electricity bill payment and directed that power connections will not be terminated due to non-payment amid coronavirus lockdown.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday issued directives for relief measures related to electricity bill payment and directed that power connections will not be terminated due to non-payment amid coronavirus lockdown. "In the larger interest of power consumers, the Chief Minister has instructed not to cut any power connection of any category consumer in the state for non-payment of electricity bills till June 30, 2020," the CMO said in a statement.

According to the statement, rebate in delay surcharge will be given to private category consumers who pay their bills before June 30, a decision which is likely to benefit 20,000 farmers. The financial burden of Rs 3.64 crore from this decision will be borne by the state government.

"The recovery of fixed / demand charge towards power consumption for the period between March 2020 and May 2020 is being postponed from the industrial and commercial category consumers. Late payment surcharge will be exempted from this," the statement said. "This will benefit 2.70 lakh consumers. The financial burden of about Rs 8 crores by this decision will also be borne by the state government," it added.

Consumers belonging to all categories can also avail rebate of 1 per cent on the online payment of their electricity bills by the due date. (ANI)

