Delhi will ‘fully implement’ lockdown measures announced by PM Modi: Kejriwal

Lockdown measures announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be "fully implemented" in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday and asserted that the national capital will succeed in containing the spread of coronavirus. Welcoming Modi's decision to extend the nationwide lockdown till May 3, Kejriwal urged people to strictly adhere to the restrictions so that the city gets rid of coronavirus.

Addressing an online briefing, Kejriwal said it is a matter of concern that cases of COVID-19 are increasing in the national capital. "I am confident that we will succeed in containing the COVID-19 outbreak in Delhi," the chief minister said.

Modi on Tuesday announced that the current lockdown will be extended till May 3, saying it is very necessary to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country. It was necessary to extend the lockdown, Kejriwal further said. "If we strictly follow lockdown rules, I am very sure that we will get rid of COVID-19," he said.

Kejriwal also said that he would visit some COVID-19 containment zones in the city on Wednesday to take stock of the situation. On Monday, the national capital reported a sharp rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in a day with 356, taking the tally to 1,510, while four people died of the disease within 24 hours.

