Owaisi accuses PM of 'ignoring' plight of poorer sections

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not providing needed support to the states and leaving the poorer sections at the goodwill of the rich during the ongoing lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19. Referring to Modi's latest address to the nation in which he announced extension of the lockdown till May 3, the Hyderabad MP said these "are things that can be done through a single tweet. @TelanganaCMO has been demanding: states need relaxation of existing financial norms, fiscal relief AND immediate aid he tweeted.

Today, Wazeer r Azam has again ignored the plight of vast majority of Indians who have been thrown into a state of hunger, homelessness & inconceivable desperation. @PMOIndia has left them to the charity & goodwill of the rich, he alleged. A lockdown "without thinking about" the hungry and deprived was cruelty of the highest form, he said.

How long will Union government issue farmaans without providing support to states? How long will it say that states have the responsibility to feed hungry while not even releasing excess stock from FCI? If states are responsible then whatll the Union do? Issue more guidelines?, the Hyderabad Lok Sabha member said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.