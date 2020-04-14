Left Menu
Development News Edition

Modi failed to provide roadmap for economic revival: TMC

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-04-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 22:30 IST
Modi failed to provide roadmap for economic revival: TMC

The TMC on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had failed to provide a roadmap for the economy's revival in his address to announce the extension of the lockdown till May 3. "The prime minister made a mere announcement about the extension of the lockdown. Everybody knew that lockdown would be extended," senior TMC leader and MP Sougata Roy told PTI.

He said the country was waiting for the PM to talk about a roadmap and an outlook on how the economy would be revived and how the unorganised and agricultural sectors would be helped but he "failed" to do so. "We thought he would announce some concrete steps to mitigate the woes of poor, migrant labourers and farmers waiting to harvest crops, but nothing of that sort was announced," Roy said.

Modi announced that the lockdown will be extended till May 3, stressing that it was a necessary move to contain the spread of coronavirus. The nationwide lockdown that came into effect on March 25 was to expire on April 14.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. CDC reports 579,005 coronavirus cases, 22,252 deaths

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Tuesday reported 579,005 cases of coronavirus, an increase of 24,156 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 310 to 22,252.The CDC reported its tal...

Rolex joins Baselworld defections that cast doubt on watch fair's future

Rolex, Patek Philippe and Chanel will not exhibit at MCH Groups Baselworld watch and jewellery trade show in 2021, they said on Tuesday, another blow to the flagging event that has already seen high-profile exits including Swatch Group. The...

Virender Sehwag pays tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag on Tuesday paid tribute to the architect of the Indian Constitution Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar on his 129th birth anniversary. Humble tributes to the architect of Indian Constitution, Bharat Ratna Dr Bhimrao...

French court orders Amazon to suspend non-essential sales

A French court has ordered Amazon to stop selling, storing or delivering non-essential goods for the next month to protect its employees from the virus. The emergency ruling Tuesday requires Amazon to evaluate health risks at all its facili...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020