Left Menu
Development News Edition

Strict action to be taken against those who spread rumours: Maharashtra Home Minister on Bandra gathering

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday said that strict action will be taken against those responsible for spreading rumours that trains will start.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-04-2020 00:15 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 00:15 IST
Strict action to be taken against those who spread rumours: Maharashtra Home Minister on Bandra gathering
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday said that strict action will be taken against those responsible for spreading rumours that trains will start. "The orders have been given against those who spread the rumour that trains will start. Strict action will be taken against those who spread rumours," Deshmukh tweeted.

A case has been registered at Bandra Police station under section 143, 147, 149, 186, 188 of IPC read with Section 3 of Epidemic Act against 800-1000 unidentified people in connection with the incident of gathering in Bandra. More than 1,000 migrant workers in Mumbai gathered outside the station in Bandra and demanded transportation arrangements to go back to their hometowns, hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the ongoing nationwide lockdown till May 3.

He said the gathering of migrant labourers at Bandra railway station is the result of the manner in which the lockdown has been extended. "It is the result of the manner in which the lockdown has been extended. People who were stuck in Mumbai were expecting that lockdown will end and they will be allowed to go home but they were disappointed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address today. Their anger burst out on streets of Bandra," said Deshmukh.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah called up Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and expressed concern over the gathering of migrant workers in Bandra. The Union Home Minister stressed that such gatherings weaken India's fight against the coronavirus and the administration needs to stay vigilant to avoid such incidents. He also offered his full support to Maharashtra government.

Around 1,500 people, mostly migrant workers, gathered at Bandra railway station premises on Tuesday and wanted to go to their native places but were later dispersed, said the Mumbai Police. Earlier today, Deshmukh informed that a total of 197 cases have been registered and 37 people have been arrested till now for spreading misinformation on social media. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

Frozen 3 to get best storyline with a lavish wedding, What more you can see

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

EU to limit export control of virus protection gear to just masks

The European Commission plans to narrow controls on the export of coronavirus protective equipment to just a single product - masks - as well as exempt the countries of the western Balkans from the restrictions. The EU executive, which over...

Egyptian policeman killed in gunbattle with suspected militants -state TV

An Egyptian policeman was killed on Tuesday in an exchange of gunfire with suspected militants near the centre of the capital Cairo, state television said.Two private television stations broadcast what they called footage of the shooting, w...

So far, U.S. courts rule for abortion rights during coronavirus pandemic

Texas women regained some access to abortion on Tuesday after a court blocked a state effort to limit it due to the coronavirus, showing how even conservative-leaning courts are pushing back on Republican-led efforts to change social policy...

U.S. coronavirus death toll tops 25,000, cases exceed 600,000 -Reuters tally

U.S. deaths from the novel coronavirus topped 25,400 on Tuesday, doubling in one week, according to a Reuters tally, as officials debated how to reopen the economy without reigniting the outbreak. The United States, with the worlds third-la...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020