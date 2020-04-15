Left Menu
Development News Edition

Modi's call for lives as well as livelihoods at root of lockdown guidelines: Nadda

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 20:17 IST
Modi's call for lives as well as livelihoods at root of lockdown guidelines: Nadda

The BJP on Wednesday welcomed the Home Ministry's fresh lockdown-related guidelines, which have listed the details of activities allowed in certain areas from April 20, saying they are aimed at ensuring people's health security while also helping farmers and small traders. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of 'Jaan bhi aur jahaan bhi' (lives as well as livelihoods) is at the root of this," BJP president J P Nadda said in tweets.

He noted that these guidelines will strengthen sectors like agriculture, transport and MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) while putting in place necessary oversight. Industrial units in rural areas will be allowed to function from April 20 provided they follow social distancing norms while all kinds of public transport will be barred and public places closed till May 3, according to the guidelines issued on Wednesday to enforce the second phase of the lockdown to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

The first phase of the lockdown came into effect on March 25 and was to expire at midnight on April 14. The prime minister announced the extension of the lockdown on Tuesday..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 lockdown: Army rescues 48 labourers stranded in J-K's Rajouri

The Army on Wednesday rescued 48 labourers stranded in a high-altitude area of Jammu and Kashmirs Rajouri district, a defense spokesperson said. The labourers, stuck near Dogrian village, had ran out of food and water when the armymen found...

COVID-19: toll raises to 12 in K'taka; 19 new cases reported

The death of two elderly people on Wednesday took COVID-19 related fatalities to 12 in Karnataka, where 19 new positive cases have been confirmed, taking the total number of infections to 279, the health department said. The government also...

A virus that hits all faiths tests religion's tie to science

Tanzanias president claimed the coronavirus cannot sit in the body of Christ. Israels health minister dismissed a potential curfew by saying that the Messiah will come and save us. A global Muslim missionary movement held mass gatherings...

Delhi govt selects 10 bureaucrats for coordination with resident commissioners of states to address issues of migrants: Official.

Delhi govt selects 10 bureaucrats for coordination with resident commissioners of states to address issues of migrants Official....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020