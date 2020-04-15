People battling COVID-19, anyone dividing them on religion worst enemy of nation: Priyanka Gandhi
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said the people were fighting against the devastating pandemic of coronavirus and anyone seeking to divide the people on the lines of "religion, caste or creed" was the worst kind of enemy of the country.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2020 21:08 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 21:08 IST
"We are one nation, and we are fighting to save ourselves from a devastating pandemic which does not distinguish between us. Anyone seeking to divide us along the lines of religion, caste or creed is the worst kind of enemy of this great nation and it's brave people," she said in a tweet.
Gandhi attached a news report with her tweet which said that a hospital in Ahmedabad had split COVID-19 wards on the basis of faith. (ANI)
