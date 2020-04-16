"Modi kitchens" serving food to needy during lockdown in Uttarakhand

The Uttarakhand BJP is running kitchens named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the state to provide food to those hit by the ongoing lockdown. "Modi rasois" are being run at a number of places in the state, state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) media in-charge Ajendra Ajay said on Thursday, adding that these kitchens are being run mainly in the plains, where migrant labourers are stuck in large numbers.

Asked whether food packets named "Modi Tiffin" are also being distributed among the needy as a photo being circulated on WhatsApp indicates, he did not deny it. A photo of a food packet with "Modi Tiffin" written on it is circulating on the social media. The cover of the packet also carries general instructions about hand-sanitising and covering one's face while sneezing or coughing. The name of BJP Rishikesh Mandal appears at the bottom.

However, Ajay did not say anything specifically about "Modi Tiffin". "There is no hard and fast rule about serving food in a particular way. Our goal is to reach out to people with help," he said.

The party launched the drive on March 28 on the direction of its central leadership to ensure that no one goes hungry during the lockdown. A total of 10,21,679 food packets have so far been distributed among the needy in the state as part of the drive, Ajay said.

Dry ration packets, including rice, pulse and other essential items, have also been distributed among 94,493 people, he added. Party workers have established contact with 12,84,859 people to address their problems, the BJP leader said, adding that home-made masks and sanitisers are also being distributed among people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.