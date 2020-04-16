Left Menu
Development News Edition

"Modi kitchens" serving food to needy during lockdown in Uttarakhand

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 16-04-2020 19:05 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 19:05 IST
"Modi kitchens" serving food to needy during lockdown in Uttarakhand

The Uttarakhand BJP is running kitchens named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the state to provide food to those hit by the ongoing lockdown. "Modi rasois" are being run at a number of places in the state, state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) media in-charge Ajendra Ajay said on Thursday, adding that these kitchens are being run mainly in the plains, where migrant labourers are stuck in large numbers.

Asked whether food packets named "Modi Tiffin" are also being distributed among the needy as a photo being circulated on WhatsApp indicates, he did not deny it. A photo of a food packet with "Modi Tiffin" written on it is circulating on the social media. The cover of the packet also carries general instructions about hand-sanitising and covering one's face while sneezing or coughing. The name of BJP Rishikesh Mandal appears at the bottom.

However, Ajay did not say anything specifically about "Modi Tiffin". "There is no hard and fast rule about serving food in a particular way. Our goal is to reach out to people with help," he said.

The party launched the drive on March 28 on the direction of its central leadership to ensure that no one goes hungry during the lockdown. A total of 10,21,679 food packets have so far been distributed among the needy in the state as part of the drive, Ajay said.

Dry ration packets, including rice, pulse and other essential items, have also been distributed among 94,493 people, he added. Party workers have established contact with 12,84,859 people to address their problems, the BJP leader said, adding that home-made masks and sanitisers are also being distributed among people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Sree Chitra develops cheaper,faster diagnostic test kit for COVID-19

The Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology SCTIMST here has developed a much cheaper and faster diagnostic test kit Chitra Gene LAMP-N which is highly confirmatory for the diagnosis of COVID-19 that has claimed ov...

US coronavirus death toll tops 30,000: tracker

he confirmed coronavirus death toll in the United States surpassed 30,000 on Thursday, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. The tracker says 30,990 people have now died in the country from COVID-19 since the start of the global...

Swiss announce gradual easing of virus measures

Switzerland announced on Thursday a three-stage easing of the restrictions imposed to suppress the COVID-19 pandemic, with some shops and services allowed to reopen from April 27. Switzerland stopped short of imposing full confinement in em...

Five filmmakers come together for lockdown-themed filmmaking initiative

Some of the eminent filmmakers including Sajid Nadiadwala, Aanand L Rai, Dinesh Vijan, Nitesh Tiwari and Ekta Kapoor are coming together for an initiative of India Lets Make a Film. Under the initiative, film enthusiasts of the country are ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020