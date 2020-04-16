Left Menu
Development News Edition

Raj BJP accuses state Cong govt of mishandling COVID-19 crisis

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-04-2020 21:01 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 21:01 IST
Raj BJP accuses state Cong govt of mishandling COVID-19 crisis

Targeting the Rajasthan government over the rising number of coronavirus positive cases in Jaipur's Ramganj area, BJP state president Satish Poonia on Thursday accused Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot of indulging in appeasement politics and discrimination while distributing ration in areas affected by the disease. Poonia demanded that the state government consider deploying paramilitary forces in Ramganj to control the situation. "Chief minister is taking credit for containment in Bhilwara but no one is ready to take the responsibility for Jaipur's Ramganj where the situation is worst. Coronavirus is on the verge of community spread in Ramganj," he told reporters through video conferencing here. Poonia claimed that the pandemic situation in Jodhpur was also turning bad and that the Jodhpur collector has written to BSF and CRPF authorities seeking deployment of forces. The BJP leader alleged that the state government was quiet on this. He said the government was appeasing a particular community in Ramganj and was not serious about containment. "If the government is unable to handle the situation, the state government should consider deployment of BSF or CRPF in Ramganj and other such hotspots," he said. Poonia claimed that the state government had allowed members of the Tablighi Jamaat, who had attended a religious congregation in Delhi last month following which many cases were reported, to move within the state.

He said the ruling party MLAs were branding and putting their pictures on ration and food packets being distributed to the needy. Poonia also alleged that the government officers discouraged people from donating to the PM CARES fund and insisted that they instead donate to the CM's relief fund. He said BJP has so far distributed 60.73 lakh food packets and 22.33 lakh dry ration packets to the needy in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Ola opens up its technology platform Ola CONNECTS to govts for free to fight coronavirus

Cab aggregator Ola on Thursday announced that it is offering its technology platform and capabilities to governments and public service organisations across the country amidst the COVID-19 crisis through its newly launched Ola CONNECTS init...

Sharath Kamal becomes highest-ranked Indian table tennis player

Paddler Sharath Kamal on Thursday surpassed compatriot Gnanasekaran Sathiyan to become the highest-ranked Indian table tennis player in the mens category. Kamal had lifted the Oman Open last month and took a leap of seven spots in the lates...

G7 leaders committed to doing whatever it takes to ensure economies rebound - Canada

The leaders of the Group of Seven industrialized nations on Thursday reaffirmed their pledge to take all necessary steps to ensure their economies recover from the coronavirus outbreak, said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.We all rem...

Saudia airline sees flight disruption until year-end - emails

State-owned Saudi Arabian Airlines does not expect flight operations to return to normal until the end of the year and is asking some cabin crew employees to suspend their contracts until then, according to internal emails seen by Reuters.S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020