U.S. judge denies bid by Trump's longtime adviser Roger Stone for new trial

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-04-2020 04:24 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 04:24 IST
A federal judge on Thursday denied a bid for a new trial by President Donald Trump's longtime friend and adviser Roger Stone after the veteran Republican operative accused the jury forewoman of being tainted by anti-Trump political bias.

U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson rejected Stone's claim that the jury forewoman was biased against Trump and therefore could not be impartial in deciding Stone's guilt or innocence during the trial.

The Republican president has assailed the judge and prosecutors in the case and has labeled the forewoman an "anti-Trump activist."

