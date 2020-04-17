Left Menu
After Guv's central forces pitch, Mamata lauds Bengal police for "great Job"

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-04-2020 21:01 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 21:01 IST
After Guv's central forces pitch, Mamata lauds Bengal police for "great Job"

Taking a swipe at West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar for his advice to draft central paramilitary forces to enforce a complete lockdown, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjeee said on Friday that those who have no work "lecture" her government, and praised the state police for doing a "great job". She said those who do politics in times of crisis are not "true human beings".

Though Banerjee did not name Dhankhar, her comments came days after the governor pitched for deploying central paramilitary forces in the state to stop violation of the lockdown norms. "Even when Bengal is doing a great job, there are some people, a few comrades, who don't see anything good happening and keep criticising us. Some people have no work to do. They don't have to look after the administration or tackle the crisis. They are only lecturing and advising us. The state police is doing a great job," she told a meeting of state government officials.

"Someone said we need paramilitary forces. Why do we need them? Paramilitary forces are roaming around with BJP leaders in North Bengal. I want them to stay well. Why would people from other states (central forces) come here and dictate terms to the administration?" she said. Banerjee emphasised on the need for the administration to be neutral and said officials of the state had nothing to be afraid of.

"I don't consider those who indulge in criticism at a time of crisis true human beings," Banerjee said. Unhappy with the way the lockdown is being enforced in West Bengal, Governor Dhankhar had on Wednesday said police and civil officials not following protocol be shown the door and the state government should consider deploying central paramilitary forces for the job.

The governor's remarks did not go down well with the chief minister, who smelt politics in them. The Union Home Ministry had also recently flagged "gradual dilution" of the lockdown in some parts of the state.

Most of these localities are minority-dominated and the state BJP unit has repeatedly alleged that lockdown was not being properly enforced in these areas. The home ministry also said despite the Centre issuing orders from time to time under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, these were not being followed.

Reacting to the Centre's letter, Banerjee had said the Union government was only interested in "extra vigilance in some specific areas"..

