IYC launches social media campaign, requests Centre to waive off GST on medical equipment, medicines

New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI) The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Saturday urged the Centre to exempt all necessary medicines and medical equipment from the Goods and Services Tax (GST) until country wins over the coronavirus pandemic.

New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI) The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Saturday urged the Centre to exempt all necessary medicines and medical equipment from the Goods and Services Tax (GST) until country wins over the coronavirus pandemic. In a statement, the IYC said that they launched a social media campaign #GSTFreeCorona on Saturday requesting the Centre to exempt all kind of important medical equipment and medicines, including ventilators, face masks, hand sanitizers, paracetamol tablets and other lifesaving drugs and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), from the GST.

"Under the prevailing GST rates, hand sanitizers are taxed at 18 percent, face masks at 5 percent and paracetamol tablets, PPE kits, ventilators at 12 percent," the statement read, adding that "taxing regime makes these products more expensive for the hospitals and public at large and is pertinent that the government waives GST on these products to make them more affordable". "We are dedicated to the cause of the nation. We are standing shoulder to shoulder with the government in all its policies aimed at eradicating Corona. Even today, people are paying huge amount in order to buy simple face masks and sanitizers. We are requesting that the government should waive GST on medical equipment and medicine, at least till we are fighting against COVID-19," IYC president Srinivas B V said.

Krishna Allavaru, AICC joint secretary and in-charge, said that this campaign is not to achieve any political motive, but is being run in order to strengthen the nation's fight against corona. (ANI)

