CG minister flouted lockdown norms: BJP; seeks filing of case

The opposition BJP has accused Chhattisgarh Excise Minister Kawasi Lakhma of violating the coronavirus lockdown norms during his visit to Raigarh district on Saturday and demanded registration of a case. The minister, however, has refuted the charges by terming them as "baseless".

"At a time when people are being asked to stay indoors and not to step out unnecessarily to prevent the spread of coronavirus, state minister Kawasi Lakhma made a surprise visit to Raigarh town on Saturday," said Gomti Sai, BJP MP from Raigarh on Sunday. Without informing anyone, the minister travelled for about 250 kms from Raipur to Raigarh by road and returned on Sunday morning, she alleged.

"Neither was he seen wearing a face mask nor he followed social distancing protocol," Sai claimed. Moreover, a three-star hotel which was shut due to the lockdown was opened for the minister's stay, the MP alleged.

"The minister even met with an MLA of his party, the Mayor, the party workers and a few media persons in violation of prohibitory orders," she said. Sai demanded that the minister be booked for violating the prohibitory orders which are in place in the light of the national lockdown.

Talking to reporters on Saturday evening in Raigarh, Lakhma had said, "I was tired of sitting in Raipur. So I came here by travelling overnight. I will visit a Mahatma (saint) here and return". On prospects of resumption of the liquor sale in Chhattisgarh, the minister had said that the government was taking steps carefully.

"This government is of common man and we are not in a hurry in taking any decision which will harm their safety. Lives of the people are more important, not the revenue," he had said.

When contacted on Sunday, the minister denied violating the lockdown restrictions. "I was on a secret tour to Mahasamund and Raigarh districts. I got inputs about the sale of illegal liquor in these districts which share borders with Odisha, so I decided to make a surprise visit to check whether a proper vigil is being maintained by district and police administration there or not," he said.

"I did not hold any meetings or attend any programmes during my tour. Upon reaching Raigarh, I was aware that government rest houses were shut so I sought help from my friend who arranged my stay in a lodge. "There, I met only with three persons including a local MLA, who reached there on their own as nobody was aware about my visit. Later, some reporters also reached there and met me," he said.

Since a "mahatma" was also staying in the town and I thought I would meet him, but due to the lockdown, he also refused to meet me and then I returned, Lakhma said..

