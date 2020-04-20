China says condemns some western politicians' interference in HK affairs

China's foreign ministry said on Monday it condemns certain western politicians' interference in China's internal affairs, responding to criticism by foreign governments of the arrests of 15 Hong Kong democracy activists.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters during a daily briefing that Hong Kong is a society ruled by rule of law and said that the relevant parties must respect this.

