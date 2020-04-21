Left Menu
Development News Edition

S.Korea says N.Korean leader Kim not gravely ill

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2020 09:04 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 09:04 IST
S.Korea says N.Korean leader Kim not gravely ill

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was not gravely ill, two South Korean government sources said on Tuesday, following reports he had undergone a cardiovascular procedure and was now in "grave danger". Kim was receiving treatment after undergoing the procedure, a South Korean media report said late on Monday, amid speculation over Kim's health following his absence from a key anniversary event this month.

The reports about Kim's health are not true, two South Korean government sources said. The presidential Blue House said there are no unusual signs coming from the North. Daily NK, a Seoul-based speciality website, cited unidentified sources inside the isolated state saying Kim is recovering at a villa in the Mount Kumgang resort county of Hyangsan on the east coast after undergoing the cardiovascular procedure at a hospital on April 12.

CNN reported that Kim was in "grave danger". An authoritative U.S. source familiar with internal U.S. government reporting on North Korea questioned the CNN report that Kim is seriously ill, even though he has been out of the public eye for an extended period.

There has been speculation over Kim's health after he was absent from an event marking the anniversary of the birthday of its founding father and Kim's grandfather, Kim Il Sung, on April 15. On April 12, North Korean state media reported that Kim Jong Un had visited an airbase and observed drills by fighter jets and attack aircraft.

Two days later North Korea launched multiple short-range anti-ship cruise missiles into the sea and Sukhoi jets fired air-to-surface missiles as part of military exercises, South Korea's military said. The missile tests were done on the eve of a national holiday in North Korea to celebrate the birthday of Kim Il Sung.

U.S.-North Korea denuclearisation talks stalled at the end of 2019 and analysts say this year’s string of tests and military drills appear aimed at underscoring North Korea’s return to a more hard-line policy. Reporting from inside North Korea is notoriously difficult, especially on matters concerning the country's leadership, given tight controls on information.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Possible May 9 resumption of Bundesliga behind closed doors

Germanys Bundesliga could resume from May 9, regional leaders of the countrys biggest states said, although games can only take place without spectators to prevent coronavirus contagion. Markus Soeder, state premier of Bavaria which hosts c...

Scottish First Minister wary of football behind closed doors

Scotlands First Minister Nicola Sturgeon believes a return of football even behind closed doors risks boosting the spread of coronavirus as fans could congregate to watch games. Matches across Britain have been suspended indefinitely becaus...

Jessica Chastain watched ending of 'Portrait of a Lady on Fire' 3 times

Hollywood star Jessica Chastain says she was so moved while watching the film Portrait of a Lady on Fire that she sobbed through the last 15 minutes of the film. The 2019 French historical drama is written and directed by Celine Sciamma, an...

Guidelines issued for handling of waste generated during COVID-19 patient's treatment

Using double layered bags, mandatory labelling and colour coded bins for the management of waste generated during the diagnostics and treatment of suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients are part of the guidelines issued by the Central Po...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020