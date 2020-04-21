Left Menu
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-04-2020 14:25 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 14:25 IST
Improper social distancing causes coronaviorus spread: Pawar

Coronavirus infection spreads when social distancing is not observed properly, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said on Tuesday following reports that relative of a sanitation worker, who is a resident of the President's Estate that houses Rashtrapati Bhavan, tested positive for the infection. Pawar also said though the coronavirus situation in Maharashtra is better when compared with Western countries, but it is "worrying" vis--vis the rest of India.

Maharashtra has reported 4666 COVID-19 cases, the highest in the country, till April 20. Noting that Maharashtra has reported 223 deaths (out of 590 in the country) till Monday, the former Union minister said the number (relating to the state) is "shocking" and that people must think about containing the spread.

He said cities like Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli and Pune were mainly hit by the COVID-19 disease, and called for observing "stricter" discipline amidst the lockdown. He asked people to be determined to bring the death rate down to zero in these areas.

"The situation in Maharashtra is worrying when compared with the rest of India. But we also got to read news about (the COVID-19) reaching Rashtrapati Bhavan too. The main reason is sansarg (transmission). The instructions about maintaining distance between two individuals are not observed and areas, which did not report such a crisis earlier, too are seeing cases. Hence, we must take precautions," Pawar said in his Facebook address. Over 100 families residing at the President's Estate are under self-isolation as a preventive measure after a sanitation worker's relative tested positive for coronavirus, officials said Tuesday.

The relative of the sanitation worker, who is a resident of the estate that houses Rashtrapati Bhavan, has been admitted to a hospital here for treatment, they said. Pawar reiterated that people should take care during the lockdown period and not step outside their homes.

He said restrictions on the movement could be relaxed if the situation improves after May 3, till when the nationwide lockdown will be in force..

