Left Menu
Development News Edition

Senior UK official: PM Johnson to stick to Dec. 31 Brexit transition deadline

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2020 00:17 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 00:17 IST
Senior UK official: PM Johnson to stick to Dec. 31 Brexit transition deadline

The top official at Britain's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that he expected Prime Minister Boris Johnson to stick to the existing end of December deadline to reach a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union.

The government has repeatedly insisted it has no plans to extend the post-Brexit transition arrangements due to end on Dec. 31, despite the coronavirus pandemic which has hit Britain and much of Europe hard and disrupted negotiations. Asked by a lawmaker whether this deadline was still realistic, Simon McDonald, permanent under secretary and head of the diplomatic service at the foreign ministry, said it was "clearly an option" to extend the transition period.

"But the government's attachment to that deadline is equally clear," he told parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee. Both sides would have to agree by the end of June to extend the period by one or two years. The British parliament has passed a law ruling that out.

McDonald said the question of an extension was one the government would need to consider "in the next weeks" and would be one of the first things Johnson, who is currently recovering from COVID-19, would have to decide on when he returns to work. "I believe the prime minister will confirm the existing timetable," he said.

A spokesman for the foreign office said McDonald was clear that "while there is a public debate around extending the transition period, the government's position has not changed and the transition period will end on December 31 this year."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

Know about the negative crude future and how it impacts consumers?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Netherlands league season effectively over, says Dutch FA

The Dutch football season was effectively ended on Tuesday as the government extended a ban on major public events by three months, the Dutch football association KNVB said in a statement. The KNVB said it would not continue efforts to try ...

FOREX-Dollar rises on safe-haven demand as oil-linked currencies fall

The U.S. dollar rose to a two-week high against a basket of currencies on Tuesday as investors fled riskier assets amid a slump in oil prices that sapped demandThe U.S. Dollar Currency Index, which measures the greenbacks strength against s...

From Queen to rock bands: tributes pour in for Canada mass shooting victims

A message of condolence from Queen Elizabeth II and musical tributes for the victims of the worst mass shooting in Canadian history poured in on Tuesday as the death toll continued to rise. According to public broadcaster CBC, police uncove...

LSU coach: QB Burrow fighter who 'built championship team'

Joe Burrow could be in for some hard times with the Cincinnati Bengals. Burrow, who won the national championship and Heisman Trophy at LSU last season, is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick when the 2020 NFL Draft begins Thursday night....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020