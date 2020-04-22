PM Modi ranked top among global leaders in fight against COVID-19: Nadda

PM Modi ranked top among global leaders in fight against COVID-19: NaddaPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2020 16:39 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 16:39 IST
BJP president J P Nadda on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been ranked top amongst world leaders in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the highest popularity among the global leaders as per a recent analysis done by pollster Morning Consult. As of April 14, his net approval rating is 68, according to the pollster
“Our Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi leads the world in combating COVID-19. Ensuring safety and security for the Indian people on one hand and lending all necessary support to other nations on the other, he has been ranked number one amongst world leaders in the fight against the pandemic,” Nadda said in a tweet
Many Union ministers and other party leaders also tweeted about the highest approval ratings of Modi amidst the global fight against the pandemic, saying the country has full confidence in his leadership at the time of this crisis. PTI JTR SRY
