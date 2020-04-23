Success of lockdown to be judged finally on our ability to tackle COVID-19: Manmohan Singh

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh on Thursday said that success of lockdown will be judged finally on the country's ability to tackle COVID-19 and also asserted that cooperation between the Centre and States is the key to success in the fight against the deadly virus. Singh made the remark during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, chaired by party's interim President Sonia Gandhi.

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala tweeted: "Dr Manmohan Singh says, "Necessary to focus on a number of issues in this fight... Fight against Covid-19 would very much depend upon the availability of resources..." "CWC meeting. Dr. Manmohan Singh says, 'Success of lockdown is to be judged finally on our ability to tackle COVID-19....Cooperation between the Centre & States is key to success of our fight against Covid'...," he tweeted.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the nationwide lockdown to contain the coronavirus spread. The ongoing lockdown is slated to end on May 3. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.