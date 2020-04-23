Left Menu
Odisha Congress chief files police complaint against journalist Arnab Goswami

Updated: 23-04-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 21:23 IST
State Congress chief Niranjan Patnaik on Thursday lodged a complaint with the police here, seeking action against senior journalist Arnab Goswami, accusing him of propagating enmity between groups on the ground of religion. Patnaik met Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar- Cuttack, Sudhansu Sarangi and submitted the three-page complaint against Goswami and his associates of news channel Republic Bharat, seeking legal action at the earliest.

Goswami has been under fire from the Congress following his verbal attack on Sonia Gandhi, questioning her "silence" over the Palghar lynching incident in his programme on Republic Bharat news channel. Patnaik in his complaint alleged that the programme was aired with a prejudicial mind to promote enmity between different groups on the ground of religion and to incite the public against Gandhi and office bearers of Congress party on the basis of false and distorted information.

The sole intention was to cause annoyance, inconvenience, danger, obstruction, insult, injury, criminal intimidation, enmity, hatred and ill will, he alleged. The offensive material is not only false but frivolous, defamatory, abusive and insinuate and has been done with the intention to insult and libel the Congress members, he alleged and said the news anchor is liable for prosecution.

PTI SKN SOM SOM.

