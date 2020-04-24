Nadda interacts with former bureaucrats, defence personnel

BJP president J P Nadda had a video-conference with retired defence personnel and bureaucrats on Friday, during which he shared with them the Union government's work to combat the coronavirus and sought their suggestions. "Today had a video conference with retired bureaucrats & armed forces personnel. Shared the work done by the Union govt & asked for suggestions to deal with COVID-19. All distinguished participants applauded PM Narendra Modi Ji's efforts & decisive leadership in dealing with COVID-19," Nadda said in a tweet.

In separate video-conferences, he also interacted with BJP MPs from Assam and spoke to the party's national office-bearers to review its relief works for the poor during the ongoing lockdown, according to a statement. As it has been a month since the nationwide lockdown was imposed, Nadda said its significance can be appreciated now as the spread of the coronavirus has been much less in India compared to many other countries.