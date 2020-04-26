Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2020 11:59 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 11:59 IST
Focus should be on correct information, right treatment to stop COVID-19 spread: Priyanka

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday said the focus should be on correct information and right treatment to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. Her remarks came over Agra Mayor Naveen Jain's letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, requesting him to "save Agra".

"The situation in Agra city is bad and the number of coronavirus patients is going up everyday. The mayor of Agra says that if the right arrangements are not made, the matter can go out of hand," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi. "Yesterday, I had raised the same issue. Transparency is very important. It is important to pay attention to testing. If coronavirus is to be stopped, then the focus should be on correct information and right treatment," she said.

It is important for the UP government to take the words of the Agra mayor positively and immediately try to save the people from the pandemic, the Congress general secretary said. The death toll due to COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh rose to 27 with two more fatalities, while 177 fresh cases were reported on Saturday taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,793, the health department said. The two fatalities reported on Saturday were from Moradabad and Agra, he said.

A bulk of the fresh cases were from Saharanpur (37), Agra (25), Kanpur (24), Lucknow (19), Santkabirnagar (19) and Bareilly (11)..

